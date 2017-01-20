Milan police arrest 7

Milan police arrest 7

Milan, January 20 - The Milan flying squad detained seven people on Friday for planning to break into a security van on the Bari-Foggia highway in the southern part of the country. The arrest was made due to information that came to light as part of investigations underway into a robbery that occurred on October 15, 2016 in Cascina del Sole, a suburb of Bollate near Milan.

Chicago, IL

