Migrants Set Fire To Italian Refugee Center, Block Exits For Staff
Migrants disembark from a MSF vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello A violent riot broke out at a migrant center Tuesday in Italy as residents started fires in protest of a woman's sudden death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|5
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC