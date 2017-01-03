Migrants Set Fire To Italian Refugee ...

Migrants Set Fire To Italian Refugee Center, Block Exits For Staff

Migrants disembark from a MSF vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello A violent riot broke out at a migrant center Tuesday in Italy as residents started fires in protest of a woman's sudden death.

