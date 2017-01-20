Migrants protest at Italy center after young woman dies
Migrants barricaded staff inside a reception center in northern Italy in a protest over living conditions there after the death of a young woman, officials said. The 25-year-old woman from the Ivory Coast died apparently of natural causes on Monday afternoon at the center in Cona, near Venice, the town's mayor told La Repubblica TV.
