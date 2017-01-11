Metso announces new distributor arrangement for Italy
Finland-based Metso Corporation has announced a new distributor model for Italy that took effect at the beginning of 2017. "As of Jan. 1, 2017, there will be three exclusive distributors covering the whole of Italy," Metso says through a news release.
