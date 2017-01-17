Mediaset sees EBIT for Italy ops at 4...

Mediaset sees EBIT for Italy ops at 468 mln euros in 2020

Jan 17 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected earnings before interest and taxes for its Italian operations to be 468 million euros in 2020. The Milan-based TV group also said it aimed to make its pay-TV channels and content available to other market players and rethink the unit's business strategies for the future.

Chicago, IL

