'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel af...

'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after Italy quake

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Agence France-Presse Several people have died after a ski hotel was hit by a huge avalanche in earthquake-ravaged central Italy, local media reported Thursday quoting rescue services. A handout picture provided by rescuers shows the hotel Rigopiano after it was hit by an avalanche in Farindola , Abruzzo region, early 19 January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC