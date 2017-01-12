KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 -...

KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 - Day 2

Green Day paid tribute to George Michael last night in Italy by interjecting a dash of the late singer's hit, "Careless Whisper," into "King for a Day," a track from their 1997 album, Nimrod . At the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, the group performed a massive 29-song set to kick off the 2017 leg of their European Revolution Radio tour.

