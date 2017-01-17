Kinky NUDIST sex cruise with erotic w...

Kinky NUDIST sex cruise with erotic workshops to set sail through Europe

Adult hospitality company The Original Group is set to launch its first-ever Desire Cruise in 2017, in which passengers will enjoy adult-themed activities at sea - and clothing is optional. The Mexican company is to charter the Azamara Quest for a voyage of debauchery along the Adriatic Sea, where customers will experience eight days of open-minded fun.

