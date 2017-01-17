Joy erupts as Italian rescuers pull o...

Joy erupts as Italian rescuers pull out avalanche survivors

The Gazette

With cheers of joy, rescue crews pulled survivors from the debris of an avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy on Friday, an incredible discovery that boosted spirits two days after the massive snow slide buried around 30 people at the resort. Two children were among those rescued.

Chicago, IL

