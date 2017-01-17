Italy's Retelit to Deploy Coriant's 100G Gear

Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled metro-to-core packet optical networking solutions, today announced that Coriant's best-in-class 100G technology is being used by Retelit, a leading Italian provider of data and infrastructure services to the telecommunications market, to support end-to-end delivery of high-capacity, low latency services on its recently expanded fiber optic infrastructure. The Coriant coherent optical transmission solution will enable Retelit to satisfy increasing demand for high-bandwidth services and provide a resilient, 100G-enabled terrestrial transit network for end-user traffic traversing Europe and Asia via Retelit's AAE-1 subsea landing station in Bari, Italy.

