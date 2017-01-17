Italy's Retelit to Deploy Coriant's 100G Gear
Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled metro-to-core packet optical networking solutions, today announced that Coriant's best-in-class 100G technology is being used by Retelit, a leading Italian provider of data and infrastructure services to the telecommunications market, to support end-to-end delivery of high-capacity, low latency services on its recently expanded fiber optic infrastructure. The Coriant coherent optical transmission solution will enable Retelit to satisfy increasing demand for high-bandwidth services and provide a resilient, 100G-enabled terrestrial transit network for end-user traffic traversing Europe and Asia via Retelit's AAE-1 subsea landing station in Bari, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC