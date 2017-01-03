Italy's 5-Star to appeal to European Court over lost savings
Jan 6 Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is appealing to Europe's highest court to obtain compensation for thousands of people whose savings were all but erased by bailouts at two regional banks. Italy's largest opposition party, 5-Star has lambasted the government's handling of a string of bank crises triggered by years of economic stagnation, and accused it of making the people pay for bankers' mistakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Thu
|IBU SOPIAN
|2
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC