Italy's 5-Star to appeal to European Court over lost savings

Jan 6 Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is appealing to Europe's highest court to obtain compensation for thousands of people whose savings were all but erased by bailouts at two regional banks. Italy's largest opposition party, 5-Star has lambasted the government's handling of a string of bank crises triggered by years of economic stagnation, and accused it of making the people pay for bankers' mistakes.

