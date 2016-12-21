Italy's 5-Star Movement unveils ethic...

Italy's 5-Star Movement unveils ethics code; critics cry hypocrisy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Monday it would not automatically require its politicians to step down if they come under legal investigation, prompting critics to accuse it of hypocrisy. Beppe Grillo, the founder of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, talks during a march in support of the 'No' vote in the upcoming constitutional reform referendum in Rome, Italy November 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Sun edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Sun edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,769

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC