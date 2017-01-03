Italy's 5-Star breaks ties with UKIP ...

Italy's 5-Star breaks ties with UKIP in EU parliament, joins Liberals

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement voted on Monday to cut its ties with the anti-EU UK Independence Party and to hook up instead with the Liberals in the European Parliament. Beppe Grillo, the founder of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, talks during a march in Rome, Italy November 26, 2016.

Chicago, IL

