Italy to Meet Alitalia Executives With 1,600 Jobs on the Line
The executives will discuss new restructuring measures with development and transportation ministers in Rome, according to three people familiar with the discussions. The plan could include as many as 1,600 job cuts, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified before an official announcement. Etihad bought a 49 percent stake as part of a plan to revive the Italian airline, Alitalia was notified in December by investors and creditors that it had 60 days to come up with a viable cost-cutting plan.
