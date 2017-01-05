Italy prepares for cold snap

Italy prepares for cold snap

Rome, January 5 - Civil protection authorities have advised Italians to prepare for extremely cold weather as what meteorologists have dubbed the 'Epiphany blizzard' threatens to bring snow and ice to much of the country from Thursday afternoon. People are being advised to limit travel as far as possible particularly in those central and southern regions that normally see little snowfall.

