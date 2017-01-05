Italy prepares for cold snap
Rome, January 5 - Civil protection authorities have advised Italians to prepare for extremely cold weather as what meteorologists have dubbed the 'Epiphany blizzard' threatens to bring snow and ice to much of the country from Thursday afternoon. People are being advised to limit travel as far as possible particularly in those central and southern regions that normally see little snowfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|9 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|2
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Wed
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC