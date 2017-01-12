Italy PM Gentiloni leaves hospital, h...

Italy PM Gentiloni leaves hospital, holds cabinet meeting

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni left hospital and held a cabinet meeting on Saturday following the heart procedure he underwent earlier this week, his office said. Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni gestures as he holds a traditional end-year press conference in Rome, Italy December 29, 2016.

Chicago, IL

