Italy has 175,000 migrants in regional

Italy has 175,000 migrants in regional

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, January 3 - Italy currently has 175,485 migrants in temporary accommodation, hot spots, first-reception centres and asylum seeker and refugee centres , according to the latest data from the interior ministry. There are 14,669 migrants in first-reception centre, which are present in only seven regions, the largest being at Crotone, Mineo near Catania, Cona near Venice, and Bagnoli di Sopra near Padua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Sun edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Sun edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC