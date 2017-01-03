Italy has 175,000 migrants in regional
Rome, January 3 - Italy currently has 175,485 migrants in temporary accommodation, hot spots, first-reception centres and asylum seeker and refugee centres , according to the latest data from the interior ministry. There are 14,669 migrants in first-reception centre, which are present in only seven regions, the largest being at Crotone, Mineo near Catania, Cona near Venice, and Bagnoli di Sopra near Padua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Sun
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Sun
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC