Italy govt fund has room to recapitalise other banks after Monte Paschi-BOI

Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalize other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena ( Ignazio Visco did not name any banks that may need government support to bolster their capital but bankers and analysts say Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca and Genoa-based Carige will likely have to strengthen their balance sheet soon. The government is already expected to inject around 6.6 billion euros in Monte dei Paschi, taking a 70 percent stake in the bank after it failed to raise money from private investors in December.

