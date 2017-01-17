Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

An Italian prosecutor has asked for five current and former managers at credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's to be jailed for alleged market manipulation in relation to a sovereign downgrade of the country, a court heard on Friday. The government could ask the European Commission for a "margin of flexibility" on its budget given the recent natural disasters the country has faced, reported la Repubblica on Sunday, without giving details.

