Italy Avalanche: 6 People Found Alive in Buried Hotel, 2 Rescued
Two people buried in an avalanche-hit Italian mountain hotel have been rescued, while another four survivors are still inside, according to Marco Bini from the Italian financial police's alpine rescue team. Bini told CNN that the two people have been taken to hospital in nearby Pescara while rescuers work to retrieve the remaining four.
