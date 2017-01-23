Italy arrests four suspected leaders of human trafficking and prostitution ring
ROME: Italian police on Wednesday arrested four men accused of being the leaders of a human trafficking ring which smuggled people from Africa to Europe and forced women into the sex trade upon arrival in Italy. Another two men were arrested on suspicion of financially supporting the network and selling illegal drugs.
