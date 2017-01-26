Italy applies for Prosecco UNESCO status

Italy's National Commission for UNESCO publicly backed the application for the area of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene - the home of Prosecco DOCG wines - to join the world heritage list. 'It is a recognition that we receive with pride,' said Innocente Nardi, president of the Consortium of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.

