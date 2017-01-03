Italy aims to combat radicalisation i...

Italy aims to combat radicalisation in jails, deport more illegal migrants

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Italy's government said on Thursday it would try harder to combat Islamist radicalisation in its prisons and on the internet and it defended plans to build more detention centres for migrants who have no right to stay in the country. Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni arrives to hold a traditional end-year press conference in Rome, Italy December 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... 17 hr IBU SOPIAN 2
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Wed DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,321

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC