Italians released from Thai jail
Bolzano, January 10 - Two young Italians who were arrested in Thailand for pulling down several national flags and throwing them to the ground have been released from jail, sources said Tuesday. Tobias Gamper and Ian Gerstgrasser were tried early on Tuesday and handed fines, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Mon
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC