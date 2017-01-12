Italian Siblings Arrested for Hacking

Italian Siblings Arrested for Hacking

Police have arrested a brother-and-sister team suspected of conducting an ambitious, years-long campaign of hacking that targeted thousands of accounts belonging to some of the leading political and business figures in Italy. The motive of the sprawling campaign, which carried Masonic overtones, remains a mystery.

Chicago, IL

