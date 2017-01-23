Italian police busted a mafia group trying to smuggle over a billion...

Italian anti-mafia police said they busted an international drug ring and arrested 54 people with ties to notorious mafia group 'Ndrangheta attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of $1.7 billion into Europe. While the 'Ndrangheta is based in the southern Calabria region, the 54 people arrested were detained in different parts of Italy, the country's authorities said, according to Reuters.

