Italian Police bust gang that trafficked migrants 'like meat to the slaughterhouse'
Milan , Jan 30 Police arrested 34 people on Monday including 18 in Italy, smashing an alleged gang that trafficked hundreds of migrants to Europe like meat to the slaughterhouse, prosecutors said. After the perilous boat journey from North Africa to Europe, the alleged gang's victims paid up to a further 1,000 euros each for their transport from Sicily across Italy by train or bus to the French border.
