Italian PM Gentiloni in good condition after heart procedure

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is in good condition and communicating with his office by phone after undergoing a heart procedure at a Rome hospital, government officials said on Wednesday. Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni arrives to hold a traditional end-year press conference in Rome, Italy December 29, 2016.

