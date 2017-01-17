Italian Conservative Antonio Tajani Elected President of the E.U.'s Parliament

Antonio Tajani of the EPP Christian Democrat group was elected president of the European Parliament on Tuesday in a daylong polling series during which he defeated his socialist opponent. Before the first round of voting, the EPP, the largest group in the European Union's legislature, and the ALDE liberals, the fourth-largest, announced a coalition that gave Tajani a big early lead over S&D socialist Gianni Pittella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.