Interview: Early vote in Italy more l...

Interview: Early vote in Italy more likely, after constitutional court revises electoral law

37 min ago

An early vote in Italy would be more likely, after the country's constitutional court revised parts of the electoral law earlier this week, an Italian political analyst said. "The constitutional court has largely acknowledged the legitimacy of so-called "Italicum" electoral system, which applies to the lower house," Sergio Fabbrini, director of the School of Government at LUISS University in Rome, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Chicago, IL

