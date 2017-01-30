In Italy, Saving the Syrian ChildrenB...

In Italy, Saving the Syrian ChildrenBy Barbie Latza Nadeau

Read more: The Daily Beast

It is just before 11 o'clock on Monday morning at Rome's Fiumicino airport and Nour Essa is waiting anxiously in the arrivals hall of Terminal Two for a very special flight from Beirut, Lebanon. The 30-year-old Syrian refugee knows that in a few minutes, 41 other refugees like her will be crossing the threshold, essentially moving from a state of fear and uncertainty to one of hope thanks to Italy's "Humanitarian Corridors" safe passage program.

Chicago, IL

