Heavy Snow, Icy Weather Grip Italy, Greece and Turkey

12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep the European continent Saturday, causing more than a dozen deaths, grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Italy and Turkey. At least 10 people have died in the cold that has gripped Poland in recent days, included seven men ages 41 and 66 who died Friday, authorities said.

