Governor, First Lady to meet Pope Francis during Italy trip

Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with a delegation that includes State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson and state legislators, will travel to Rome, Italy with the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy to discuss human trafficking as Louisiana takes a leading role in fighting this epidemic.

Chicago, IL

