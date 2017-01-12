Germany urges EU to grill Italy over ...

Germany urges EU to grill Italy over Fiat Chrysler emissions

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The Fiat logo on a car on display in a car reseller in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The U.S. government is accusing Fiat Chrysler of failing to disclose software in some of its pickups and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC