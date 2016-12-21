German Ifo think tank chief says Ital...

German Ifo think tank chief says Italy risks quitting eurozone

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Communist-turned-populist Beppe Grillo hopes to leverage Italy's banking crisis to take the country out of the eurozone, and, if possible, the EU. Communist-turned-populist Beppe Grillo hopes to leverage Italy's banking crisis to take the country out of the eurozone, and, if possible, the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Sun edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Sun edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,549,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC