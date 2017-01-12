From Mexico with love

One of the oldest categories at the New Zealand Festival of Motor Racing at Hampton Downs from January 20-22 is also one of the most popular with almost 50 cars from around the world confirmed for the Formula Junior class. Nigel Russell, one of the driving forces behind the Formula Junior category in New Zealand, will be piloting a Stanguellini around Hampton Downs, a well travelled car that was one of the last of the 100 or so Formula Junior cars built by the Stanguellini company in Modena, Italy, in the 1960s.

