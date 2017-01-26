Fresh quakes rattle snowbound central...

Fresh quakes rattle snowbound central Italy

Amatrice : Sixteen tremors jolted central Italy's mountainous spine on Thursday, Italy's national geophysics and vulcanology institute after the area was hit by a series of strong earthquakes, heavy snowfalls and an avalanche last week. The strongest of Thursday's quakes struck at 2.35 a.m. local time in the Lazio province of Rieti at a depth of 10 kilometres, the institute said.

