Former Miss Italy finalist could lose sight after acid attack
Gessica Notaro, a former Miss Italy contestant who works as a dolphin and sea lion trainer, had acid thrown on her face allegedly by her ex-boyfriend Jorge Edson Tavares. A former Miss Italy finalist could lose her sight after a bitter ex-boyfriend allegedly threw acid in her face.
