Families evacuated due to storms

3 hrs ago

Catanzaro, January 23 - A number of families at Melito Porto Salvo in Calabria have been evacuated from their homes due to the violent storms that have hit the southern region, the local civil protection authority said on Monday. The measure was taken after the Tuccio river burst its banks.

Chicago, IL

