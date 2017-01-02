Facebook censors Renaissance statue o...

Facebook censors Renaissance statue of Neptune for 'explicit content'

The Ancient Greeks, Michelangelo and Raphael had no problem with it - but in 2017, apparently a little peen is too much for our tender eyes to cope with. Facebook has come under fire for another odd decision when it comes to nudity, this time removing photo of a Renaissance statue of Neptune because its bits were showing.

