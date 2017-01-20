Facebook 'censors' nude statue of sea god Neptune, the...

Facebook 'censors' nude statue of sea...

A virile, muscled statue of the sea god Neptune has fallen foul of Facebook's prudish policies on nudity after an Italian art historian was told to remove it from her web page. A symbol of the prosperous northern Italy city, it was chosen by Elisa Barbari, a local writer, to illustrate her Facebook page, called "Stories, curiosities and views of Bologna".

