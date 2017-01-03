Extinct giant goose used its wings to fight rather than fly
A giant goose that lived on a Mediterranean island between six and nine million years ago had wings tailored for combat. Weighing 22 kilograms and standing perhaps 1.5 metres tall, Garganornis ballmanni might be the biggest member of the duck, goose and swan family ever to have lived.
