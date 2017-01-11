Ex throws acid in woman's face

Rimini, January 11 - A 28-year-old Rimini woman is in very serious condition in hospital and at risk of going blind following an acid attack on Tuesday by her ex-boyfriend, sources said on Wednesday. The woman, Gessica Notaro, who works at the Rimini doplhin park, is a previous Miss Romagna winner and Miss Italia finalist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.