Ex throws acid in woman's face

Ex throws acid in woman's face

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rimini, January 11 - A 28-year-old Rimini woman is in very serious condition in hospital and at risk of going blind following an acid attack on Tuesday by her ex-boyfriend, sources said on Wednesday. The woman, Gessica Notaro, who works at the Rimini doplhin park, is a previous Miss Romagna winner and Miss Italia finalist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Mon Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC