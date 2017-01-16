Europe's nationalist leaders kick off...

Europe's nationalist leaders kick off year of election hopes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

People demonstrate against a meeting of European nationalists in Koblenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Dutch populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, AfD chairwoman Frauke Petry, far-right leader and candidate for next spring presidential elections Marine le Pen from France and Italian Lega Nord chief Matteo Salvini will attend the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC