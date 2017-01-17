European nationalists find common gro...

European nationalists find common ground _ for now

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo head of the nationalist party Alternative for Germany, AfD, Frauke Petry her husband Marcus Pretzell are pictured in Berlin, Germany. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 - a day after the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States - nationalist leaders from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy plan to spell out a vision for Europe at a meeting in Koblenz, Germany, that will echo many of Donald Trump's talking points on immigration, Islam and relations with Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC