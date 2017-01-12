EU Parliament speaker vote could strengthen eurosceptics

European Parliament's presidential candidate Gianni Pittella attends the announcement of the candidates for the election to the office of the President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 16, 2017. The European Parliament elects a new speaker on Tuesday in an unusually hotly contested vote that could strengthen eurosceptic forces at a time when the EU faces British moves to leave and questions about its future role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.