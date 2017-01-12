EU Parliament speaker vote could strengthen eurosceptics
European Parliament's presidential candidate Gianni Pittella attends the announcement of the candidates for the election to the office of the President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 16, 2017. The European Parliament elects a new speaker on Tuesday in an unusually hotly contested vote that could strengthen eurosceptic forces at a time when the EU faces British moves to leave and questions about its future role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC