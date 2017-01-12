EU Parliament set to elect new speaker in heated vote
The European Parliament will elect a new speaker next week in an unusually heated vote that could end a decade-long cooperation between mainstream parties, complicate lawmaking and trigger a reshuffle of top EU jobs. All eight political groups of the legislature have fielded candidates, but the winner is expected to be one of the two Italians put up by the main center-right and center-left groupings.
