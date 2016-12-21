Enduring lure of pen and paper boosts...

Enduring lure of pen and paper boosts Moleskine

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

From spelling out New Year's resolutions to jotting down designer brainwaves, sometimes only a pen and paper will do, even in the digital era. The advent of the digital era has not reduced the importance of physical experiences, the boss of Moleskine argues AFP/TIZIANA FABI MILAN: From spelling out New Year's resolutions to jotting down designer brainwaves, sometimes only a pen and paper will do, even in the digital era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) 23 hr edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) 23 hr edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC