Emporium Closing Logan Square's Surf Bar to Reconcept into Rotating Popup Venue
Owner Danny Marks says they're closing the surfer-inspired bar and eatery at 2367 N. Milwaukee in Logan Square and reconcepting it into a rotating popup space. The first will be Branca Bar, with decor and cocktails inspired by the iconic booze brand's Milan, Italy tasting room, opening on Feb. 1. "Basically we just had a lot of ideas for cool different ways we could use the space that seemed more fun than what we were doing at Surf," Marks says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Thu
|IBU SOPIAN
|2
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC