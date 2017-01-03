Emporium Closing Logan Square's Surf ...

Emporium Closing Logan Square's Surf Bar to Reconcept into Rotating Popup Venue

Owner Danny Marks says they're closing the surfer-inspired bar and eatery at 2367 N. Milwaukee in Logan Square and reconcepting it into a rotating popup space. The first will be Branca Bar, with decor and cocktails inspired by the iconic booze brand's Milan, Italy tasting room, opening on Feb. 1. "Basically we just had a lot of ideas for cool different ways we could use the space that seemed more fun than what we were doing at Surf," Marks says.

Chicago, IL

