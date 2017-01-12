Emporio Armani reinvents classics, Ze...

Emporio Armani reinvents classics, Zegna debuts new designer

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani poses with models after presenting his Emporio Armani men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Fashion designer Giorgio Armani poses with models after presenting his Emporio Armani men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

